All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers – April, 2022

New Delhi:The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of April, 2022 increased by 10 points each to stand at 1108 (One thousand one hundred and eight) and 1119 (One thousand one hundred and nineteen) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.32 & 7.13 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, ragi, vegetables & fruits, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 20 points in 19 States while Tamilnadu State recorded a decrease of 7 points. Tamilnadu with 1275 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 880 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 19 points in 19 States and Tamilnadu State recorded a decrease of 7 points. Tamilnadu with 1263 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 931 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Kerala (20 points) and for Rural Labourers by Kerala & West Bengal States (19 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, pulses, fish fresh/dry, vegetables & fruits, wheat-atta, bajra, firewood, shirting cloth cotton (mill), plastic chappal/shoes, etc. On the contrary, the decrease in Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers & Rural Labourers was recorded by Tamilnadu State (7 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, fish fresh/dry, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.44% & 6.67% in April, 2022 compared to 6.09% & 6.33% respectively in March, 2022 and 2.66% and 2.94% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.29% & 5.35% in April, 2022 compared to 4.91% & 4.88% respectively in March, 2022 and 1.24% & 1.54% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001QN8H.jpg