All households in remote corner of Arunachal Pradesh getting tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi: This is a powerful image depicting transportation of pipes to the remote Hiba village in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, where the only available means of transportation (earthern road) in fair weather is used. Under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), every rural household is to be provided with a Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) ensuring adequate and safe drinking water on a regular basis, including such remote villages. Hiba is one such remote village in Arunachal Pradesh and reaching it is an arduous journey starting with a road journey of 330 Kms (which is mostly under improvement) from the capital city of Itanagar to Langrh, the HQ of Nyobia circle and another 25 Kms from there on earthen road. To add to the already existing challenges of altitude, tough terrain and poor road infrastructure, the area receives 7 months of rainfall making it further difficult to transport the construction materials for developmental activities.

Further, due to COVID-19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh is facing difficulties in implementation of schemes as many villages have barricaded themselves and are not allowing outsiders to enter to the villages. Despite such challenges, the PHE Department is geared to achieve the vision of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission: Har Ghar Jal’ in the State by 2023. The officials got in touch with village communities and explained the role of Gram Panchayats/ communities in planning, implementation, managing, operating and maintaining their own water supply systems and encouraged their participation accordingly. They further engaged them as masons, plumbers, electricians, etc. in implementation of the water supply scheme. This is in true spirit of JJM, viz. emphasis on decentralized, demand-driven and community-managed implementation of the programme instilling ‘sense of ownership’ for long-term sustainability of the water supply system.

Related

comments