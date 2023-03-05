Akasa Air To Start Flight Services From Bhubaneswar To Bengaluru, Pune From April 17

Bhubaneswar: Akasa Air, a budget airline headquartered in Mumbai, will launch flight services from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and Pune starting from April 17, 2023.

According to the schedule released by Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Saturday, Akasa Air’s flight QP1381 will depart Bengaluru at 5.40 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 7.50 am on a daily basis.

Flight QP1382 will lift off from Bhubaneswar at 8.40 am and reach Pune at 10.50 am. Flight QP1383 will take to the air from Pune at 11.25 am and land at BPIA at 1.30 pm.

Similarly, Flight QP1384 will get airborne from Bhubaneswar at 2.05 pm and touchdown in Bengaluru at 4.20 pm.