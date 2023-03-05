Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off the flight operation on Bhubaneswar-Berhampur route

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has started the fully State sponsored flight operation in Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off the State sponsored flight operation on Bhubaneswar-Berhampur route. The Silk City, Berhampur will be connected with Temple City, Bhubaneswar by air which will reduce the travel time to one hour.

The presence of attractive places and tourist destinations like Chilika Lake, Tampara Lake, Gopalpur Beach, Rushikulya River, Tara Tarini Temple etc. will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Rangeilunda. Senior Doctors, Professors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur University, IREL, IISER and businessmen from the city will fly out and in frequently.

Earlier, Rangeilunda Airstrip was used only on handful occasions for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries. M/s India One Air will operate in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a 9 seater small Aircraft.