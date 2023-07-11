Airtel Payments Bank collaborates with Park+ to enable FASTag-based smart parking solution at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar : Adding to the customer convenience, Airtel Payments Bank, one of the leading FASTag issuers in India, has collaborated with Park+ to enable FASTag-based smart parking solution at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

FASTag-based smart parking solution enables automatic cashless payments at airport parking, making vehicle movement in the parking zone frictionless and time efficient. With this Smart solution, the parking fee is deducted through the valid FASTag associated with the vehicle, thereby reducing the time required to make the payment.

The two entities are working together to streamline the payment process by reducing the time spent in queues at major parking lots across the country, and will soon make the service live at other City Airports also.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said, “We aim to offer a simple, secure, and seamless payment experience to our customers. We are delighted to partner with Park+ to introduce a FASTag-based smart parking solution at Bhubaneswar Airport. This will help save a lot of time amidst the growing crowd at airport parking lots and help smoothen the travel experience.”

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+ said, “Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like-minded organizations to enhance car ownership experiences for users. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Airtel Payments Banks and Airport Authority of India, to bring our FASTag enabled cashless parking management system to Bhubaneswar. We at Park+ have taken something that has historically been painful & intimidating – finding a parking spot and made it effortless. By downloading the Park+ app, Bhubaneswar residents can also recharge their FASTag, discover a car insurance offer, discover a car maintenance partner, find a parking spot and track their challans. Our aim is to remove parking anxiety for all car owners in Bhubaneswar and we aim to expand our smart parking services exponentially, in the next 3-4 months.”