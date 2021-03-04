AirAsia India to operate from Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

New Delhi: AirAsia India will operate from Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, instead of Terminal 2 from 10th March 2021 onwards. Mumbai is our 4th hub in India after Bengaluru, New Delhi & Kolkata. We currently operate to destinations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, New Delhi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Chennai and Jaipur from Mumbai, ensuring seamless and economical travel for our guests. Thousands of guests travel to and from Mumbai every day and we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and are following guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and respective local health agencies where we have operations. We understand there are many concerns during this time and wish to assure our guests that the safety and well-being of our guests and Allstars* are of paramount importance to us.

