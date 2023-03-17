AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Rishikesh as Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence : Bharati Pravin Pawar

Ministry of Health has also recently designated AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Rishikesh as Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence with an aim to promote creation and use of AI based solutions in Health. Government of India has launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to create a platform enabling interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem so as to create longitudinal Electronic Health Record (EHR) of every citizen.

Under ABDM, multiple registries are made to ensure that data silos can be broken and longitudinal electronic health record (EHR) of citizen is created. Further it will integrate cutting edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, IoTs, blockchain etc. with existing health IT applications as per need for improving the performance of the health services.

NITI Ayog has published two approach documents on AI for India, “Responsible AI” approach documents in February 2021 and “Operationalizing Principles for Responsible AI” in August 2021.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.