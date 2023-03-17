RWWCO honours the services of women employees for their outstanding services every year

RWWCO annually honours the services of selected women employees of Group-C & Group-D for their outstanding services. The purpose was to boost the morale of those women, who show exemplary dedication, integrity and courage in discharge of their duties and who also work quietly in any other social field viz. Hospital, School, Sports, Blood Donation, Family Welfare Programme, Scouts & Guides etc.

This year 34 outstanding railway women employees have been felicitated in a special function held at National Rail Museum Auditorium, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi today. Smt. Menu Lahoti, President/RWWCO as Chief Guest distributed merit certificates and cash awards to women awardees. A colourful cultural programme was also presented by artists from Central Railway, on this occasion.

Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation is the apex body of the chain of women’s welfare organisations spread over all Indian Railways engaged in the task of welfare of railwaymen and their families through various need-based socio/welfare activities.