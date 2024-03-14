AIIMS Bhubaneswar Conferred with prestigious “WHO ASIA SAFE SURGICAL IMPLANT CONSORTIUM QIP AWARD 2023”

· AIIMS Bhubaneswar from India bagged the first position among 28 reputed hospitals from Asia

· WHO recognises the quality of instrument and implant reprocessing at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

· Plays a significant role in surgical safety & hospital acquired infection

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been conferred with the prestigious Asia Safe Surgical Implant Consortium QIP Award 2023 by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Institute has received this award of distinction for its noteworthy work on the quality of instrument and implant reprocessing in the hospital. The objective of this programme was to set and monitor the highest standards of quality for reprocessing of various instruments and implants in the Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) of the hospital.

Twenty-eight reputed hospitals from all over Asia participated in this programme and AIIMS Bhubaneswar emerged as the best hospital. For the first time ever since the inception of this programme, AIIMS Bhubaneswar from India bagged the first position. The whole programme was partnered by 3M India which played a pivotal role in its execution in different countries along with India.

Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas along with Medical Superintendent, Chairman of OT Committee, Dean Academics, Dean Examination, faculty members, Administrative and CSSD staff, Nursing In-Charges of various OTs and members of Infection Control Committee of AIIMS Bhubaneswar received the award collectively in the presence of Ujwala Paul, Head Clinical Specialist, Puja Pal, Regional Clinical Specialist and other members of 3M India. From WHO, Prof. Seto Wing Hong, Co-Director and Ms. Patricia Cing, Principal Nurse, WHO C.C, School of Public Health, University of Hong Kong and Mr. Rajiv Gupta, Country Business Head and other 3M India members joined the programme virtually.

It may be noted here that around 2 thousand and 5 hundred packets are processed daily in the CSSD unit of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The CSSD unit is CAHO accredited. Sterilisation is done through autoclaving, plasma technique and EtO (Ethylene Oxide) techniques and is validated by all three means i.e physical, chemical and biological indicators.

Notably, the CSSD unit plays a significant role in surgical safety and hospital acquired infection prevention. The award will certainly encourage us to maintain the standards of patient safety, said Dr. Ashutosh Biswas.