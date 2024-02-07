AIFF Competitions Calendar for 2024-25 season released

NEW DELHI 7TH FEBRUARY: The AIFF Executive Committee has approved the AIFF Competitions Calendar for the season 2024-25. The Nomination Criteria for Member Associations have also been prepared to ensure a fair and consistent selection process.

The senior men’s calendar is set to kick off with the Durand Cup in late July. The Indian Super League will begin in mid-September, the I-League in mid-October, the Indian Women’s League in late October, IWL 2 in late January and I-League 2 in mid-January. All these senior leagues are set to finish by the end of April 2025. I-League 3, which will act as a qualifying tournament for I-League 2, will be held in August and September.

The Super Cup will run concurrently with the league season from October to mid-May. The AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) are set to have a nine-month calendar from September to May.

As far as the national state tournaments are concerned, the season will begin with the Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in July, followed by the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in August. The 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship will take place in September (Group Stage) and October (Final Round). The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will be held in November (Group Stage) and December (Final Round).

The National Beach Soccer Championship will be held in February 2025, while the Men’s Futsal Club Championship will take place in May 2025.

The Nomination Criteria for Member Associations for the 2024-25 season of the IWL 2, I-League 3, the AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) and the Men’s Futsal Club Championship have also been released.

To be eligible for nominating clubs in the IWL 2, the MAs are required to conduct a league with at least six teams (minimum of 10 matches per team).

To be eligible for nominating clubs in the I-League 3, the MAs are required to conduct a league with at least eight teams (minimum of 14 matches per team).

To be eligible for nominating clubs in the AIFF Youth Leagues, the MAs are required to conduct a league with six to eight teams (10-14 matches per team). The duration of the matches will be the usual 90 minutes for U15 and U17, and 50 minutes for U13.

It is mandatory to register all leagues on the Competition Management System (CMS). The deadline for nomination is June 7, 2024. The MAs can/should organise additional competition(s) to meet the nomination criteria if such competition(s) have already been conducted and do not meet the prescribed nomination criteria. The MAs can nominate teams other than the champions if the champions have already secured a spot in the AIFF competitions by any other qualification.