Agriculture and Allied activities Sector significantly contributed to the country’s overall growth and development by ensuring food security: Latest Economic Survey

As per Economic Survey 2022-23, with its solid forward linkages, the Agriculture and Allied activities Sector significantly contributed to the country’s overall growth and development by ensuring food security. In 2021-22, there was a record production of foodgrains 315.72 MT and horticulture crops 342.33 MT. In recent years, India has also rapidly emerged as the net exporter of agricultural products. In 2020-21, exports of agriculture and allied products from India grew by 18 per cent over the previous year. During 2021-22, agricultural exports reached an all-time high of US$ 50.2 billion. This period of buoyant performance could be ascribed to the measures taken by the Government to promote farmer-producer organisations, encourage crop diversification, and improve productivity in agriculture through support provided for mechanisation and the creation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.