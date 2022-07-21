Affordable Rental Housing Complexes scheme aims to provide low-cost dignified rental accommodation with necessary civic amenities for the urban migrants/ poor near their workplace

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs), a sub-scheme under PMAY-U. ARHCs aim to provide low-cost dignified rental accommodation with necessary civic amenities for the urban migrants/ poor near their workplace. ARHCs will create a sustainable ecosystem of affordable rental housing solutions for migrants, thereby preventing the growth of future slums. The Ministry has also shared the Model Tenancy Act (MTA) 2021 with the States/ UTs for adoption by either legislating the new laws or amending existing rental laws on the lines of MTA for adoption. It will enable creation of adequate rental housing stock for all the income groups including migrants from rural areas.

Land and colonization are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to slum rehabilitation and affordable housing for addressing migration from rural areas and promoting inclusive urban development are implemented by States/ Union Territories (UTs) through their implementing agencies. In addition, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is supplementing the efforts of States/ UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for construction of houses for all eligible beneficiaries including slum dwellers and rural migrants. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, so far more than 122 lakh houses have been sanctioned in all urban areas, out of which more than 101 lakh have been grounded and more than 62 lakh have been completed/ delivered to the beneficiaries. Data pertaining to removal of slums in the country is not maintained by this Ministry.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.