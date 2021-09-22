AEPC organizes training Session for budding exporters at “Vanijya Utsav”

New Delhi : As a part of ‘Vanijya Saptah’ being observed by Department of Commerce, a training session for budding exporters was today organized at AEPC Apparel House Gurugram, Haryana. Dr LB Singhal, Secretary General, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) enlightened the exporters on Production Linked Incentive scheme, which is an export facilitative instrument. Prof MP Singh and Prof Harkirat Singh, guest speakers from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), also attended the session.

The training session was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Export Opportunities and Challenges: Sector Specific Issues’. It had representatives from Okhla Garment & Textile Cluster, APEDA, Jindal Basmati Pvt Ltd, EEPC, BCCI Bahadurgarh, Sampla and Rohad Industries Association, and Handloom Manufacturing Association, Panipat.

The Department of Commerce is observing the ‘Vanijya Saptah’ (Trade & Commerce Week) during the period 20-26 September, 2021. A slew of programmes and events are being organized across the country highlighting Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Showcasing India as a Rising Economic Force and Green & Swachh SEZs besides handholding sessions focusing on ‘From Farm to Foreign Lands’ and exporter conclaves, ‘Vanijya Utsav’, covering all 739 districts of the country.