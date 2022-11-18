Adequate availability of Urea, DAP, MOP, NPKS and SSP fertilizers in the country to meet needs of Rabi season

New Delhi : There have been some media reports claiming shortage of fertilizers in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Such reports are beyond the facts. It is clarified that there is more than adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet the needs of Rabi season. Government of India is sending fertilizers as per need to all states, and it is the responsibility of respective state governments to ensure availability within the states through proper intra-district &inter-district distribution.

The following is availability of fertilizers in the country:

Urea: All India requirement projected for urea during Rabi 2022-23 is 180.18 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 57.40 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 92.54 LMT. During this period, sales of urea have been 38.43 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 54.11 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.05 LMT at the Urea Plants and 5.03 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of Urea.

DAP: All India requirement projected for DAP during Rabi 2022-23 is 55.38 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 26.98 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 36.90 LMT. During this period, sales of DAP have been 24.57 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 12.33 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 0.51 LMT at the DAP Plants and 4.51 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of DAP.

MOP: All India requirement projected for MOP during Rabi 2022-23 is 14.35 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to16.11.2022 is 5.28 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 8.04 LMT. During this period, sales of MOP have been 3.01 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 5.03 LMT lying in the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.17 LMT at ports so as to meet the demand of MOP.

NPKS: All India requirement projected for NPKS during Rabi 2022-23 is 56.97 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 20.12 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 40.76 LMT. During this period, sales of NPKS have been 15.99 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 24.77 LMT lying in the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.24 LMT at Plants and 2.93 LMT at ports so to meet the demand of NPKS.

SSP: All India requirement projected for SSP during Rabi 2022-23 is 33.64 LMT. The pro rata requirement up to 16.11.2022 is 14.05 LMT against which DoF has ensured an availability of 24.79 LMT. During this period, sales of SSP have been 9.25 LMT. Further, there is a closing stock of 15.54 LMT lying in the states. In addition to this there is an available stock of 1.65 LMT at Plants so as to meet the demand of SSP.

Thus, availability of Urea, DAP, MOP, NPKS and SSP fertilizers in the country is adequate to meet needs of the Rabi season.