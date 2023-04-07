Adani Foundation’s initiative fills healthcare gaps in Dhamra

Dhamra : On World Health Day, when we talk about the Indian healthcare structure, what can’t be ignored is the spectrum of contrasting scenarios. The remote reaches of rural India are a crucial area where medical and healthcare needs are massive and that is where Adani Foundation has come into play. Adani Foundation is bringing healthcare to the most remote of regions with the aim to improve access to quality healthcare services for people from the grassroots level belonging to the weaker sections of the society.

After identifying that there was a serious need for health and medical care in the Dhamra Port area in Odisha, the Adani Foundation began its work in 2015. At first, they set up a community health clinic, followed by the initiation of Mobile Healthcare Units (MHCU) in 2017 and a Wellness Center.

Satya Ranjan Mishra, Unit CSR Head, Dhamra, says there are now two Mobile Healthcare Units (MHCU) operating in the area along with the Wellness Center. “The Center provides basic facilities which include diagnosing the patients and also has the provision for providing medicines. But slowly there has been an improvement in the services in the Wellness Center. Our intervention has added value to the government system,” he says.

In July 2022, a physiotherapy unit was set up, which is another specialist service added to this. Subsequent to that, another specialised service was initiated twice in a month where specialised doctors from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack visit the Wellness Center and examine patients. Other than the physiotherapy unit, every other service is free of cost, even for physiotherapy a very nominal amount is charged. Adani Foundation also undertakes outreach free specialised mega health camp focusing on Skin, Ortho, Paediatric, O&G service as well as diagnostic, blood pressure, blood sugar check, which are undertaken thrice in a year by inviting specialists.

“The MHCU and the Wellness Center have received positive responses from the community. It is well-accepted by the community. In fact, there is a request and need to expand the MHCU to other parts of the area. In 2022 August, we started another project which is a community health worker tele-consultation project. We are also negotiating with some specialised hospitals like cancer care and other specialised treatment centers. The area of Dhamra Port has around 390 villages. There is a need for more. Gradually we are also expanding our geographical area because the new airport is also coming up,” shares Mishra.

About Adani Foundation

The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India. Since 1996, the Foundation has focused on core areas including education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure. With its strategies based on national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Foundation is known for its innovative approach and focus on sustainability, which contributes to the well-being and wealth of communities surrounding the Adani Group’s businesses and beyond. At present, it operates in 5,675 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 7.6 million people.

—