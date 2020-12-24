Adani Foundation Observes National Farmers Day

Dhamra: Every year, 23rd December was celebrated as the National Farmers Day/ Kisan Diwas to honour the birthday anniversary of the fifth Prime Minister of India, Sj. Chaudhary Charan Singh who is also known as a Kisan Leader and drafted/ enacted various bills of farmers reforms. The Farmers day is celebrated to promote awareness among the citizens of the country to understand the importance of the contribution by the farmers in the society for overall economic and social development of the country.

To create an awareness among the farmers about their importance and contribution to the society for economic and social development, Adani Dhamra Port through its CSR wing Adani Foundation has observed the day in its Core and Rail Corridor among 250 Farmers, Government officials, PRI members, Opinion Leaders. 34 Farmers, 04 SHG members and 40 progressive cattle owners were felicitated by the Foundation on this occasion.

The Block and District level line department officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, Odisha Livelihood Mission, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, ORMAS, and Animal Husbandry participated and deliberated on different schemes, programmes of Government and provision of subsidy in each programme. Highlighting the initiatives taken in Dhamra location of Chandbali Block, the government officials, highlighted the plans of expanding the line plantation and mushroom cultivation, opening of doubling farming, farm/Agri implements club/Center as well as the loan provisions under different government schemes for the wellbeing of the farming community in the district.

Among the guests, Shri Ashok Kumar Jana, ex-Sarpanch Dosinga, Shri Narendra Kumar Maiti, PS Member, Dosina, Mr. Sukumar Jena, Rtd. Head Master, Government Nodal High School, Dosinga, Dr. Debi Prasad Dash, Soil Scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shri Sanjay Kumar Barik, DPM-cum-Deputy CEO, ORMAS, Bhadrak, Shri Bairagi Charan Sethi, Block Agriculture Officer, Chandbali, Smt. Shadhana Panda, Asst. Horticulture Officer, Chandbali were present in the observation held in Dosinga and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Panda, Chief District Veterinary Officer, Bhadrak, Mr. Ranjan Kumar Das, Block Veterinary Officer, Tihidi, Satyajit Sahu, Addl. VS, Chandbali, Mr. Prashant Biswal, Member, Zilla Parisad, Mr. Sanatana Barik, Sarapanch, Rajnagar, Mr. Sudarshan Biswal, Sarpanch, Jamujodi, and Kalandi Sahu, Sarapanch, Nuagaon were present in the observation of the day held in railway corridor.

