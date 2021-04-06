Adani DAV Public School celebrates Foundation Day

Dhamra: The 10th Foundation Day of Adani DAV Public School has been celebrated at its auditorium in Adani Dhamra Port premises on 5th of April. The school has brought fame to spread values-based education in nearby areas. Apart from this, students have made a name for school by participating in national-level competitions. In the 10th CBSE-administered exams, the school set a record last year by taking third place in all DAVs under Odisha Zone-1. On this occasion Dr. Keshab Satapathy, Regional Officer, Odisha Zone-1 DAV Public School and Dr. Sujata Sahu congratulated the teachers and principal and wished them success. School Principal Mrs Krushnapriya Sarangi started the program by lightening the lamp. By addressing the day, School Principal Mrs Krushnapriya Sarangi said that the teachers should work with unity. A documentary about the success story of DAV School was also screened.

Related