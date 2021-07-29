ACS emphasises on maximising realisation of GST revenue

Shimla:

A review meeting of the North Zone of the state Excise and Taxation department was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Excise & Taxation) Jagdish Chander Sharma at Palampur today.



The review meeting was held in the backdrop of expectations of the government on maximising realisation of GST revenue from the consumption districts. The performance of the district of the North Zone comprising revenue districts of Kangra, Nurpur, Una and Chamba and North Enforcement Zone was reviewed on different paramerters such as revenue realisation against targets assigned, return filing, scrutiny of returns and enforcement actions.



Jagdish Chander Sharma emphasised on maximising revenue realisation through 360 degree analysis using all available analytical tools. The targets for the next quarter on various parameters were allotted to the north zone districts. He expected the districts to surpass the assigned targets for which review will be held in the month of October.



He said the state government has organised the department into HP Revenue Services considering the criticality of the department to the state revenues. He also stated that the government was in the process of restructuring the department with a view to bring specialisation and professionalism into the working of the department. He assured the officers that their various issues will be looked into sympathetically by the government.



The meeting was attended by Commissioner of State Taxes & Excise Yunus, senior officers from the State headquarters, Zonal in-charge of the north zone and district and circle in-charges of the north zone districts.





