ABDM aims to build a national digital health ecosystem : Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

With the attention to a clear need to implement and use technology and research solutions in the health ecosystem, to provide data-based information and to make informed decisions, the Government has launched a nationwide mission to digitize healthcare in the country, namely Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). ABDM aims to build the required digital infrastructure in the country to build a national digital health ecosystem. It is built on key design principles such as inclusivity, voluntary participation, wellness and citizen centric, security and privacy, and technological principles such as an open Application Programming Interface (API) based ecosystem, seamless interoperability, open standards, federated architecture etc.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed technology-based solutions for many programs of the ICMR. These solutions provide necessary information to various stakeholders. Some of the prominent solutions include the ICMR National COVID-19 Testing portal, COVID-19 Data Analytics Portal, citizen-centric COVID-19 report generation portal, and Cancer Registry, etc

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has taken up various initiatives using Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) for improving efficiency & effectiveness of the public healthcare system which may be accessed at the following website link:https://main.mohfw.gov.in/Organisation/departments-health-and-family-welfare/e-Health-Telemedicine

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.