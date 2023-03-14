25 States/ UTs have set up 36 Tele MANAS Cells and have started mental health services: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

As per information provided by National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,08,009 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission (NMC) as on June, 2022.

The Government is augmenting the availability of manpower to deliver mental healthcare services in the underserved areas of the country by providing online training courses to various categories of general healthcare medical and para medical professionals through the Digital Academies, since 2018, established at the three Central Mental Health Institutes namely National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur, Assam, and Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi. The number of trained professionals under Digital Academy are as follows:

Sr. No. Institute No. of professionals trained 1 NIMHANS 16313 2 LGBRIMH 371 3 CIP 219

The mental health services are available at three Central Mental Health Institutions, viz. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Medical Colleges.

The data regarding number of people who have sought treatment for mental health issues since 2019-20, State/UT-wise, is not maintained centrally. However, number of people seeking treatment for mental health issues in three Central Mental Health Institutions, viz. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi and Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur since 2019-20 is as under:

S.No. Institute OPD data IPD data 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1. NIMHANS 189539 88036 238615 19490 10406 3181 2. LGBRIMH 125564 59573 81472 1855 1016 1342 3. CIP 98789 58601 97491 4892 2203 4332

For providing affordable and accessible mental healthcare facilities to the population, including the poor and underprivileged, the Government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in the country. The District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) component of the NMHP has been sanctioned for implementation in 716 districts for which support is provided to States/UTs through the National Health Mission. Facilities made available under DMHP at the Community Health Centre (CHC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) levels, include outpatient services, assessment, counselling/ psycho-social interventions, continuing care and support to persons with severe mental disorders, drugs, outreach services, ambulance services etc. Mental health services have been added in the package of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care under Ayushman Bharat – HWC Scheme. Operational guidelines on Mental, Neurological, and substance use disorders (MNS) at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) have been released under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat.

Besides the above, the Government has launched a “National Tele Mental Health Programme” on 10th October, 2022, to further improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country. As on 09.03.2023, 25 States/ UTs have set up 36 Tele MANAS Cells and have started mental health services. 63806 calls have been handled on the helpline number.

