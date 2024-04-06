AAP Leader Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Until April 18

A court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia until April 18 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia’s custody after his appearance, alongside his party colleague Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the same case. Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have alleged irregularities in the modification of the Delhi Excise Policy, including undue favors to license holders and falsification of records to evade detection. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, and later by the ED on March 9, 2023, and subsequently resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.