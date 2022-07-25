National

AAI has undertaken installation of night landing facility at Kolhapur airport

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The upgradation/modernisation of airports, including provision of night landing facility is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio- economic considerations, traffic demand / willingness of airlines to operate to/from such airports etc.

Presently night landing facility which is purely demand and need based on operational requirement of airlines and availability of land is not available at 25 operational airports with scheduled flight operations as indicated in the Annexure.

AAI has undertaken installation of night landing facility at Kolhapur airport. A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out the inspection of the airport on 10th June, 2022. AAI has already initiated action for compliance of the observations made by DGCA during the inspection.

Annexure

OperationalAirportswithScheduledflightoperationswithoutnightlandingfacility:

 

S.No. State Nameoftheairport
1. AndhraPradesh Cudappah
2. Kurnool
3. Assam Rupsi
4. ArunachalPradesh Tezu
5. Passighat
6. Chhattisgarh Bilaspur
7. Jagdalpur
8. Daman&Diu Diu
9. Gujarat Keshod
10. Haryana Hisar
11. HimachalPradesh Dharamshala
12. Kullu
13. Shimla
14. Jharkhand Deoghar
15. Karnataka Kalaburagi
16. Lakshadweep Agatti
17. Maharashtra Kolhapur
18. Sindhudurg
19. Punjab Ludhiana
20. Puducherry Puducherry
21. Sikkim Pakyong
22. TamilNadu Salem
23. Uttarakhand Pantnagar
24. Pithoragarh
25. UttarPradesh Kushinagar

 

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.