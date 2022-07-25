New Delhi : The upgradation/modernisation of airports, including provision of night landing facility is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio- economic considerations, traffic demand / willingness of airlines to operate to/from such airports etc.

Presently night landing facility which is purely demand and need based on operational requirement of airlines and availability of land is not available at 25 operational airports with scheduled flight operations as indicated in the Annexure.

AAI has undertaken installation of night landing facility at Kolhapur airport. A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out the inspection of the airport on 10th June, 2022. AAI has already initiated action for compliance of the observations made by DGCA during the inspection.

Annexure

OperationalAirportswithScheduledflightoperationswithoutnightlandingfacility:

S.No. State Nameoftheairport 1. AndhraPradesh Cudappah 2. Kurnool 3. Assam Rupsi 4. ArunachalPradesh Tezu 5. Passighat 6. Chhattisgarh Bilaspur 7. Jagdalpur 8. Daman&Diu Diu 9. Gujarat Keshod 10. Haryana Hisar 11. HimachalPradesh Dharamshala 12. Kullu 13. Shimla 14. Jharkhand Deoghar 15. Karnataka Kalaburagi 16. Lakshadweep Agatti 17. Maharashtra Kolhapur 18. Sindhudurg 19. Punjab Ludhiana 20. Puducherry Puducherry 21. Sikkim Pakyong 22. TamilNadu Salem 23. Uttarakhand Pantnagar 24. Pithoragarh 25. UttarPradesh Kushinagar

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.