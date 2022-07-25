New Delhi : The upgradation/modernisation of airports, including provision of night landing facility is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio- economic considerations, traffic demand / willingness of airlines to operate to/from such airports etc.
Presently night landing facility which is purely demand and need based on operational requirement of airlines and availability of land is not available at 25 operational airports with scheduled flight operations as indicated in the Annexure.
AAI has undertaken installation of night landing facility at Kolhapur airport. A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out the inspection of the airport on 10th June, 2022. AAI has already initiated action for compliance of the observations made by DGCA during the inspection.
Annexure
OperationalAirportswithScheduledflightoperationswithoutnightlandingfacility:
|S.No.
|State
|Nameoftheairport
|1.
|AndhraPradesh
|Cudappah
|2.
|Kurnool
|3.
|Assam
|Rupsi
|4.
|ArunachalPradesh
|Tezu
|5.
|Passighat
|6.
|Chhattisgarh
|Bilaspur
|7.
|Jagdalpur
|8.
|Daman&Diu
|Diu
|9.
|Gujarat
|Keshod
|10.
|Haryana
|Hisar
|11.
|HimachalPradesh
|Dharamshala
|12.
|Kullu
|13.
|Shimla
|14.
|Jharkhand
|Deoghar
|15.
|Karnataka
|Kalaburagi
|16.
|Lakshadweep
|Agatti
|17.
|Maharashtra
|Kolhapur
|18.
|Sindhudurg
|19.
|Punjab
|Ludhiana
|20.
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|21.
|Sikkim
|Pakyong
|22.
|TamilNadu
|Salem
|23.
|Uttarakhand
|Pantnagar
|24.
|Pithoragarh
|25.
|UttarPradesh
|Kushinagar
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.