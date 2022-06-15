A Treat for the Senses: Signature Kitchen Suite Shares ‘True to Food’ Philosophy in Milan

New Delhi :A paradise for furniture lovers, Milan Design Week is also one of the best places to check out the latest in kitchen design and appliances. This year’s edition of Italy’s globally-famous design fair featured wares from many top global brands, including well-known lifestyle innovator, LG. The company’s booth offered up a full menu of delicious events for 2022, enabling visitors to experience the unique value and craftsman-like quality of the Signature Kitchen Suite lineup of premium built-in appliances.

Signature Kitchen Suite’s ‘True to Food’ philosophy centers on the importance of preserving the original flavors of fresh ingredients, and is underpinned by a full understanding and sincere appreciation of the journey of good food. LG is proud to play its part in the final step of this journey with its state-of-the-art Signature Kitchen Suite’s appliances – including pro ranges designed to cook local specialties in the exact way (be it sous vide, induction, gas, griddle, true convection or steam) that best preserves their distinctive flavors and honors local culinary traditions.

The ‘True to Food’ philosophy could be seen, smelled and tasted throughout the variety of activities and displays – including cooking shows, concept catering, illustrative artwork and wine tastings – delivered in collaboration with chefs, artists and influencers who share the brand’s ideals.

Let’s take a look at some of the interactive, informative and often delectable events LG prepared for Milan Design Week 2022.

Entertaining Cooking Shows with New Signature Kitchen Suite Appliances

Leveraging Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, LG provided innovative experiences every day of the week-long celebration, putting on engaging cooking shows for people who value the art of cooking and enjoy gourmet food that allows the original flavors of ingredients.

Visitors were able to take part in cooking demonstrations showcasing traditional cooking methods and the precision of the Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range featuring built-in sous vide function and the brand’s superb Induction Oven. Chef Christopher Tomei impressed those on hand by making mouthwatering food and by hosting lively panel discussions about the joys and benefits of authentic cooking. And, for an innovative mixture of cuisine and electronic music, LG presented daily performances by the trio of Italian artists known as Food Ensemble.

Concept Catering: Sharing the Original Taste of Local Ingredients

As well as entertaining cooking shows, LG’s booth captivated visitors’ senses with twice-daily ‘concept catering’ events. Mimosa Milano, a Milan-based cooking project led by chef Mimosa Misasi, treated attendees to an array of fine foods made with local ingredients, such as fragrant and flavor-rich herbs and spices, perfectly preserved and precisely prepared using Signature Kitchen Suite products.

Sharing Brand Values Through the Power of Art

The core values of the Signature Kitchen Suite brand and its ‘True to Food’ philosophy were also communicated through the instantly-recognizable art of Italian illustrator, architect and author, Carlo Stanga, who created two exclusive works for LG’s Milan Design Week showcase. Displayed inside the booth, the first depicted a cityscape which visitors could zoom-in on to discover Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, then click to find out more about each product and its features. The second artwork, exhibited outside the Signature Kitchen Suite’s Milan showroom, offered Stanga’s creative interpretation of the beautiful city of Milan.

Wine tastings completed the artful culinary experience, giving visitors the opportunity to sample and savor wines chilled to perfection in the Signature Kitchen Suite Column Wine Cellar and Under-counter Wine Cellar.

The diverse program of events held during Milan Design Week elegantly expressed the ‘True to Food’ philosophy and unique value of LG’s sophisticated built-in brand, successfully introducing more people to the advanced technologies, stylish design and convenient features that define the Signature Kitchen Suite lineup.

To learn more about the growing portfolio of Signature Kitchen Suite products, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com/it_en/.