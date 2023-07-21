NationalTop News

A total of 8,738 Public Charging Stations operational in the country

Under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, incentives are provided to buyers of electric vehicles in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles. The incentive is linked to battery capacity i.e. Rs. 10,000/KWh for e-3W and e-4W with a cap 20 % of the cost of vehicle. Further, the incentive/ subsidies for e-2W has been fixed @10,000/- per kWh with cap 15% of the cost of vehicle w.e.f. 01st June, 2023.

Further, the Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs. 18,100 Crore for a period of 5 years. The scheme envisages to establish a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set up in the country (50 GWh). Additionally, 5GWh of niche ACC technologies is also covered under the Scheme. The scheme proposes a production linked subsidy based on applicable subsidy per KWh and percentage of value addition achieved on actual sales made by the manufacturers who set up production units.

  In order to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country, the Government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme since 2015 on pan India basis. Presently, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01stApril, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles and total vehicles on roads, State/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE.

As per data available with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, a total of 8,738 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational in the country as on 30th June 2023.

 

ANNEXURE

 

State wise number of electric vehicles and total number of vehicle count:

 

Detail of on road vehicles as per Vahan4 as on 14-07-2023

Sl. No

State name

Till date State wise – Total Number of vehicles registered

Till date State wise – total vehicle registered as Electric

proportion of Electric vehicle

1

Andaman & Nicobar Island

1,60,375

186

0.12%

2

Andhra Pradesh

1,65,17,516

66,500

0.40%

3

Arunachal Pradesh

2,99,371

25

0.01%

4

Assam

53,93,542

1,16,605

2.16%

5

Bihar

1,17,28,184

1,55,457

1.33%

6

Chandigarh

8,43,049

7,628

0.90%

7

Chhattisgarh

74,31,353

52,813

0.71%

8

Delhi

84,57,200

2,29,305

2.71%

9

Goa

12,04,110

12,139

1.01%

10

Gujarat

2,27,99,866

1,34,273

0.59%

11

Haryana

1,20,92,054

67,812

0.56%

12

Himachal Pradesh

21,45,062

2,362

0.11%

13

Jammu and Kashmir

20,48,212

10,225

0.50%

14

Jharkhand

70,56,955

35,331

0.50%

15

Karnataka

2,98,55,843

2,39,948

0.80%

16

Kerala

1,66,43,512

94,346

0.57%

17

Ladakh

43,757

65

0.15%

18

Madhya Pradesh

1,96,04,968

92,388

0.47%

19

Maharashtra

3,43,71,551

2,96,885

0.86%

20

Manipur

5,54,096

1,198

0.22%

21

Meghalaya

5,11,744

129

0.03%

22

Mizoram

3,49,287

114

0.03%

23

Nagaland

4,14,439

60

0.01%

24

Odisha

1,06,37,750

60,097

0.56%

25

Puducherry

13,29,787

4,421

0.33%

26

Punjab

1,31,75,075

34,162

0.26%

27

Rajasthan

1,89,14,170

1,75,595

0.93%

28

Sikkim

1,08,442

20

0.02%

29

Tamil Nadu

3,16,43,747

1,67,216

0.53%

30

Tripura

7,11,282

14,379

2.02%

31

UT of DNH &DD

3,72,133

345

0.09%

32

Uttarakhand

36,26,246

48,250

1.33%

33

Uttar Pradesh

4,39,43,230

5,56,629

1.27%

34

West Bengal

1,50,20,616

67,111

0.45%

Grand Total

34,00,08,524

27,44,019

0.81%

 

