A total of 8,738 Public Charging Stations operational in the country

Under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, incentives are provided to buyers of electric vehicles in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles. The incentive is linked to battery capacity i.e. Rs. 10,000/KWh for e-3W and e-4W with a cap 20 % of the cost of vehicle. Further, the incentive/ subsidies for e-2W has been fixed @10,000/- per kWh with cap 15% of the cost of vehicle w.e.f. 01st June, 2023.

Further, the Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs. 18,100 Crore for a period of 5 years. The scheme envisages to establish a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set up in the country (50 GWh). Additionally, 5GWh of niche ACC technologies is also covered under the Scheme. The scheme proposes a production linked subsidy based on applicable subsidy per KWh and percentage of value addition achieved on actual sales made by the manufacturers who set up production units.

In order to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country, the Government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme since 2015 on pan India basis. Presently, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01stApril, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles and total vehicles on roads, State/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE.

As per data available with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, a total of 8,738 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational in the country as on 30th June 2023.

ANNEXURE

State wise number of electric vehicles and total number of vehicle count: