A total of 409 projects have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 32,912.40 Crore under Namami Gange Programme

Under Namami Gange Programme, a comprehensive set of interventions such as wastewater treatment, solid waste management, river front management (ghats and crematoria development), e-flow , afforestation, biodiversity conservation and Public Participation etc. have been taken up for rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries. So far, a total of 409 projects have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 32,912.40 Crore, out of which 232 projects have been completed and made operational. Majority of the projects pertain to creation of sewage infrastructure as the untreated domestic/industrial wastewater is the main reason for pollution in the river. 177 sewerage infrastructure projects have been taken up with a cost of Rs. 26,673.06 crore for creation & rehabilitation of 5,269.87MillionLitres per Day (MLD) of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) capacity and laying of around 5,213.49 km sewerage network. Among these, 99 sewerage projects have been completed resulting in creation & rehabilitation of 2043.05 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 4260.95km sewerage network. In order to sustain the continued operation of the sewage treatment infrastructure, Hybrid Annuity based PPP mode has also been adopted. The United Nations (UN) has recognized Namami Gange initiative to rejuvenate India’s sacred River Ganga as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships to revive the natural world. The Award was received by NMCG at a function in the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada on 14th December 2022, the World Restoration Day.

No Project on silt management has been taken up under Namami Gange Programme. However a study on “Identification of Critical Soil erosion prone areas and preparation of Catchment Area Treatment Plan” has been taken up by IIT Roorkee.

Namami Gange Programme was launched in June 2014 for a period up to 31st March, 2021 to rejuvenate River Ganga and its tributaries. The programme was subsequently extended up to 31st March, 2026. A total sum of Rs.13,709.72 crore were released to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), from Financial Year (FY) 2014-15 till 31st December 2022, out of which Rs.13,245.68 crore have been released/disbursed by NMCG to State Governments, State Missions for Clean Ganga and other agencies for implementation of projects related to Ganga rejuvenation. The amount released/disbursed by NMCG to various agencies for implementation of projects, compiled State& agency-wise, along with main objective of the projects, from 2014-15 up to 31st October, 2022, is attached as Annexure.

Based on the water quality assessment by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 5 Ganga main stem States in 2022 (January to October), the observed water quality indicates that median value of Dissolved Oxygen which is an indicator of river health has been found to be within acceptable limits of notified primary bathing water quality criteria and satisfactory to support the ecosystem of river for almost entire stretch of river Ganga.

Further, as a result of multi sectoral interventions, as per comparison of median data of water quality parameters viz., Dissolved Oxygen (DO) and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Faecal Coliforms (FC) of year 2014 and 2022 (January to October); DO (Median) has improved at 33 locations, BOD (Median) has improved at 40 locations and FC (Median) has improved 28 locations, respectively.

As informed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the population of dolphins in Ganga & its tributaries has increased as evidence by increased number and range of stretches of dolphin sightings and other biodiversity, which is also an indication of improvement of water quality of the river.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

****

AS

ANNEXURE

REGARDING “NATIONAL MISSION FOR CLEAN GANGA”.