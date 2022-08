New Delhi : Paddy procurement under central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs.

Upto 30.08.2022, a quantity of 881.30 LMT of Paddy (includes Kharif Crop 759.32 LMT and Rabi Crop 121.98 LMT) has been procured, benefiting about 130.65 Lac farmers with MSP value of Rs.1,72,734.69 crore.

Procurement of Wheat during Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23

A quantity of 187.92 LMT of wheat has been procured upto 30.08.2022 during Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23, benefiting about 17.83 Lac farmers with MSP value of Rs.37,866.13 crore.