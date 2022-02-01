A NEW SCHEME, PRIME MINISTER’S DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE FOR NORTH EAST ‘PM-DevINE’ ANNOUNCED; Rs. 1500 CRORE ALLOCATED

New Delhi : A new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East, PM-DevINE was announced by the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 here today.

The Finance Minister stated that the PM-DevINE will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council. An initial allocation of Rs. 1,500 crore will be made for the new scheme. It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on felt needs of the North-East. This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors, the Minister explained. However, it will not be a substitute for existing central or state Schemes. While the central ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states.

The initial list of projects to be funded under the Scheme is given below:

INITIAL LIST OF PROJECTS UNDER PM DevINE

S.No. Name of the Project Total tentative cost (Rs. In crore) 1 Establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haemotolymphoid Cancers in North East India, Guwahati (Multi-State) 129 2 NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project (Multi-State) 67 3 Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in North East Indian (Multi-State) 45 4 Construction of Aizawl By-pass on Western Side 500 5 Gap funding for Passenger Ropeway system for Pelling to Sanga-Choeling in West Sikkim 64 6 Gap funding for Eco-friendly Ropeway (Cable Car) from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in South Sikkim 58 7 Pilot Project for Construction of Bamboo Link Road at Different Locations in Various Districts in the State of Mizoram 100 8 Others (to be identified) 537 TOTAL 1500