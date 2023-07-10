New Delhi: A group of eminent Alumni/Benefactors called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening (July 10, 2023) on the sideline of the Visitor’s Conference 2023.

During the interaction, the President appreciated the benefactors for their contribution to the cause of education and society. She said that working to improve educational conditions and eradicating inequality in society is the duty of all of us. She said that the wealth should be used for the betterment of society and the country. She emphasized that our society and country have contributed to our success in some way, therefore we should try to pay back to society. She was happy to note that benefactors are donating generously for the welfare of society without any compulsion. She wished that they would continue with their noble efforts.

The President said that she was particularly elated to be in the company of those who had been making donations for selfless purpose of improving the education and health of the people. “You have been doing great work” she said.

Shri Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of Indigo Airlines; Shri Muktesh Pant, Former CEO of Yum China; Shri Subroto Bagchi, Co-founder of Mindtree; Prashanth Prakash, Co-Founder and Partner, Accel India; Dr. Shridhar Shukla, Co-Founder, Chairman, KPOINT Technologies; Rizwan Koita, Co-Founder and CEO of CitiusTech; Shri Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt. Ltd; Shri T.T. Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige; Shri Nemish Shah, Co-Founder of ENAM and Board of Governor of FLAME University; Smt Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of Shiv Nadar University; and Shri Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group attended the interaction along with their spouse.