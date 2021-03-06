A day-long National seminar “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Rashtravaad Aur Yuva Sarokaar” organized at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: To commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts (IGNCA) under Ministry of Culture, Government of India organized a day-long National seminar at Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), on the subject “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Rashtravaad Aur Yuva Sarokaar ” on 5th March, 2021.

Arif Mohammad Khan,Hon’ble Governor of Kerala inaugurated the program and the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel presided over the function.

On this occasion, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan described Netaji as ‘Dhirpurush’ and said that he was not worried about condemnation, praise or death. Mr. Arif Mohammad Khan said that Netaji set an example of supreme sacrifice.

While addressing the audience, Shri Patel said that Netaji has a deep connect with Jabalpur and it was from here that his life took a turn. His memories will always remain associated with Jabalpur and Seoni Jail, the Minister added. Shri Patel said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is a source of inspiration for the youth. He further said that the youth should come forward to work in the interest of the country and society. Shri Prahlad Singh Patel explained that all this while justice was not done to Netaji, and now we are making sincere efforts to make up for it. It is in this sequence that Netaji’s birth anniversary (23rd January) has been declared to be celebrated as ‘Parakram Divas’ across the country.

Special invitees and speakers at the seminar included Netaji’s nephew Shri Chandra Kumar Bose, Major General GD Bakshi, Professor Kapil Kumar, Dr. Raghav Sharan Sharma, Mr. S. Premanand Sharma, Mr. Devendra Sharma, Mr. Ravindra Vajpayee and Mr. Manish Tripathi joined from Singapore..