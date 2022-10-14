9th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Ireland

New Delhi : The 9th Round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Ireland was held on 14 October 2022 in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Irish side was led by Ms. Sonja Hyland, Deputy Secretary General (Global Issues) and Political Director, Political Division, Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

Deliberations covered on the entire gamut of bilateral relations during the Foreign Office Consultations. Issues discussed included, political engagements; trade & investment matters; cooperation in civil aviation sector; ICT; pharmaceutical and healthcare; agri-tech; S&T; renewable energy and clean technologies; education and skill development; consular issues; tourism and connectivity; cultural cooperation, and people-to-people contacts. The two sides also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, including the EU, Indo-Pacific, cooperation at UN and other International Organizations, UNSC reforms and terrorism. The two delegations also exchanged views on regional security issues including situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, DPRK and Myanmar. Both sides reiterated their commitment to the partnership in their mutual pursuit of national development and economic growth.

The discussions took place in a friendly and cordial environment. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at a mutually convenient date in Dublin.