New Delhi : The 25th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 14 October 2022. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

2. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. Recalling the developments since the last meeting of WMCC in May 2022, they welcomed the disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) that was carried out in a phased, coordinated and verified manner between 8-12 September 2022. They noted that these steps reflected the understandings between External Affairs Minister and Chinese State Councilor & Foreign Minister, including at their recent meeting in Bali in July 2022.

3. The two sides agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

4. To achieve the objective of resolution of remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (17th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date.