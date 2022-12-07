8th batch of Tamil delegates attending ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ took a holy dip at Hanuman Ghat

New Delhi : The 8th batch of Tamil delegation, mostly Tamil Nadu entrepreneurs, took a holy dip at “Hanuman Ghat” on the banks of the Ganga during the month-long “Kashi Tamil Sangamam.” Earlier known as ‘Rameswaram Ghat’, the ‘Hanuman Ghat’ is one of the most visited ghats in Varanasi. The surrounding areas are thickly populated with South Indian mutts like Kerala mutt, Kanchi Sankara mutt, Sringeri mutt, etc.

Members of the delegation offered prayers at the ancient temple located at ‘Hanuman Ghat’ and also visited Subrahmania Bhartiyar’s residence near ‘Hanuman Ghat’.

The first batch of Tamil Nadu athletes arrived in Varanasi this morning to compete in hockey and football matches in the ongoing “Kashi Tamil Sangamam.” The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has organised an 8-day “sports summit” at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus from December 8 to 15, 2022.