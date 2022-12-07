Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons visits at Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons today visited the BHU Amphitheater Ground, the venue of the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’.

Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Shri Sudhir Kumar Jain presented a memento of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ to him. Shri Chandrasekaran visited all the stalls at the venue.

While expressing his happiness on attending the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, Shri Chandrasekaran said that the connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu existed for thousands of years and the showcasing of this connection in various forms of literature, arts, culture, and food is very commendable. This will promote the integration between Kashi & Tamil Nadu. This is a fantastic initiative and truly represents the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, he added.