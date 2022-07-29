80th Annual Convocation of The Sugar Technologist’s Association of India held in Goa

New Delhi : The 80th Annual Convocation of The Sugar Technologist’s Association of India was organized at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa on 28th and 29th July 2022.

In her address, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development praised the efforts made by the sugar industry in taking forward the policies of the Government of India which has resulted in achieving targeted 10% blending of ethanol in petrol. We are now not only “Atmanirbhar” in sugar but exporting it to other countries as well, she said. However, we have to work from farm to factory to improved productivity and to ensure that the benefits are transmitted to every stakeholder, she added.

Shri Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary (Food & Public Distribution), Government of India suggested that Indian Sugar Industry should look for developing product portfolio for harnessing the potential of entire sugarcane value chain. From the by-products of the sugar industry, many other value-added products can be made and industry is required to work on new technologies for developing them in future so as generate more revenue streams and to reduce dependency on revenues from sugar. We have to develop a “Self-Sustainable” model to ensure meeting the captive sugar requirement of sugar and coping up with the ethanol requirements for 20% blending, he said.

The government of India is working on a blue print for India @ 2047, a vision plan to make the country one of the world’s top three economies and bring it closer to developed nation status by the 100th year of its independence. The plan will set specific targets for different economic sectors and thus sugar industry has a role to play for which a vision plan is required to be madesaid Shri Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary (Food and Public Distribution).

The convention was attended by more than 1000 delegates from all over the country and abroad also. 78 companies involved in manufacture and supply of sugar & ethanol plant machinery, sugarcane harvesting equipment and technology providers are also participating in the convention. Looking to the importance of ethanol, one session has been dedicated for discussing ways and means for converting Indian Sugar Industry as hub for bio-energy.

During the inaugural session, in his address, Chief Minister, Goa complimented The Sugar Technologists Association of India in organizing the convention at Goa which will inspire the sugarcane farmers of the region and in revival of the old sugar plant. He lauded the role of scientists in transforming the sugar industry to a greater extent and making viable at present. Technology is going to be the solution for many of the problems and sugar industry should have a forward looking approach, he said.

The Convention was also addressed by Prof. Narendra Mohan, Director, National Sugar Institute and Shri Sanjay Awasthi, President, The Sugar Technologist’s Association of India. Various awards viz. Industry Excellence Award, Noel Deerr Gold Medal, ISGEC Gold Medal, STAI Silver Medal and Pravaasi Bhartiya Award were also distributed to the companies and individuals for their exemplary contribution in many ways for taking Indian Sugar sector forward.