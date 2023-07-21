80.10 Crore beneficiaries availing benefits of Public Distribution System through 5.45 lakh Fair Price Shops across the country

As on 30th June 2023, around 80.10 Crore NFSA beneficiaries [Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)-8.95 Crore & Priority Households (PHH)- 71.15 Crore] are getting benefits of Public Distribution System in the country through 5.45 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPSs) in India.



As per the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Control Order 2015, the review of ration cards/beneficiaries list, identification of ineligible/ duplicate ration cards and inclusion of eligible beneficiaries/households is the responsibility of concerned State/UT Government. States/UTs have been advised to undertake proper verification (including field verification) of each identified case to ensure that ration cards of genuine beneficiaries are not deleted/ suspended. Further, States/UTs regularly issue new ration cards to the eligible households/beneficiaries in place of cancelled ration cards under ceiling limit of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Accordingly, the concerned State/UT identify the eligible beneficiaries and inform the Central Government for any change in the number of beneficiaries within the ceiling limit of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).



The use of blockchain technology within the Public Distribution System (PDS) is not under consideration of Central Government, as of now.



This information was given by the Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply today in the Rajya Sabha.