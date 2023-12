Bhubaneswar: Eight persons were killed in a road accident near Ghatagaon Tarini temple in Keonjhar dist after their van hit a standing truck late on Thursday night. There were 20 people from Ganjam in the van. 8 others were injured in the mishap.

Three out of the eight victims of Ghatagaon accident were relatives of former Rajya Sabha MP Renubala Pradhan. Total 20 persons were travelling in the van.