7,813 fresh COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

Hyderabad: In Andhra Pradesh, 7,813 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, from 53,681 samples tested during the last 24 hours.

3,208 persons have recovered and got discharged from various COVID hospitals in the State during the past 24 hrs as per the State COVID Nodal Officer, Vijayawada.

A total of 88,671 positive cases have been recorded so far and about 43,255 persons have recovered and been discharged from various COVID hospitals across the State. Presently, about 44,431 persons are under COVID treatment.

