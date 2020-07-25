5,072 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka today, total till date reaches 90,942

Bangalore: In Karnataka, the COVID surge remains at a peak with 5,072 new cases reported today. Those deceased due to Corona today are 72. The recovery rate reported today is 37.1 per cent and mortality rate remains at 1.97 per cent. There were 2,403 persons discharged after recovery.

As on date, the state has 55,388 Active COVID cases and discharged figures are 33,750. Total positive cases reported till date nears one lakh, that is 90,942 cases. The caseload is highest in Bengaluru urban district. The district has reported 2,036 new cases and 30 dead today.

