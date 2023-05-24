76th World Health Assembly: Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya delivers keynote address on “Heal in India & Heal by India”

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya delivered the keynote address at a side event session on “Heal in India & Heal by India” at the 76th World Health Assembly, in Geneva. He was joined by Shri S Gopalakrishnan, Special Secretary, Health Ministry.







Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya noted that “with the vision of One Earth-One Health & to serve the global community, Govt of India has taken initiatives for value-based healthcare supported by Health Workforce Mobility & Patient Mobility under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.” “The ‘Heal by India’ initiative is designed with an intent to increase health workforce mobility from India to different parts of the world to serve the world as per the Indian Philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is One Family), while the ‘Heal in India’ initiative seeks to provide “integrated and holistic treatment” to the world in India and enhance patient mobility for access to world class, affordable and quality healthcare services”, he stated.







Dr Mandaviya informed that “India is home to world’s oldest medical systems, Ayurveda. With its unique strengths coming to the fore, demand for AYUSH treatments like Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy has increased across the world and the same is also promoted”.







Highlighting India’s G20 Presidency philosophy of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, the Union Health Minister reiterated that “under the G20 Health Track, India has prioritized Health Emergencies, Prevention, Preparedness and Response with focus on One Health and Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR); Strengthening cooperation within the Pharmaceutical Sector globally to improve access to safe, effective, quality and affordable Medical Countermeasures, that is, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and Digital Health innovations and solutions to aid Universal Health Coverage and improve Healthcare Service delivery at grassroots level”.



Emphasizing on the measures taken for strengthening healthcare ecosystem in India, Dr Mandaviya said that “India achieved an unimaginable pace of COVID vaccination & more than 2.20 billion doses have already been administered in India so far. Millions of vaccines were shared with the world through the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative”.



The Union Health Minister stated that in order to create a resilient health care ecosystem, India has launched the Ayushman Bharat Initiative to cover all aspects of healthcare. “World’s largest Government funded health insurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM- JAY) was launched in 2018. 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) are transforming the delivery of comprehensive primary health care services in India. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to bridge the gap amongst different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through usage of technology. And PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims to build disease surveillance system, laboratory networks, building of infectious disease blocks across the country and augmenting research capacity with emphasis on One Health approach” he said.



Underscoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare systems across the world, Dr Mandaviya stated that “the pandemic has demonstrated that health threats are not confined to national borders and requires a coordinated global response. It is in this context that India has been supporting in terms of capacity building of healthcare workers, coupled with harnessing digital technology as the way forward”.



Dr Mandaviya expressed deep gratitude to all the dignitaries for their participation in the meeting. He concluded his address by reiterating that “‘Healthcare for All’ is aligned with India’s guiding philosophy enunciated by our Hon’ble Prime Minister as “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Prayas”, meaning ”striving together, through collective efforts towards an inclusive growth”.