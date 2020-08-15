74th Independence Day: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurls tricolour at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha celebrates 74th Independence Day. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoists National Flag in Bhubaneswar on 74th Independence Day & pays tributes to freedom fighters of the state .

India is now fighting a battle against COVID19. I pay tributes to the Corona Warriors of the State who are playing a crucial role in this fight. Odisha govt has set up dedicated COVID hospitals as saving each life is our top priority says CM Naveen Patnaik. Due to dedication of the Corona Warriors, overall COVID19 recovery rate is high in Odisha & death rate lowest in the country says CM Naveen Patnaik.

Related

comments