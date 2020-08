Jammu: Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine to resume from August 16 after nearly 5 months of suspension in view of coronavirus pandemic. Govt to allow only 5000 Pilgrims for Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra starting from August 16. A maximum of 500 pilgrims per day will be permitted within this ceiling in a graded manner from outsideĀ jammu and kashmir.

Related

comments