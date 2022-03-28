741.62 LMT of Paddy procured in KMS 2021-22 (up to 27.03.2022)

New Delhi: he paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.
A quantity of 741.62 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto 27.03.2022 in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, NEF (Tripura), Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Till now about 105.14 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 1,45,358.13 crore.
State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22
(upto 27.03.2022)/As on 28.03.2022
|State/UT
|Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs)
|No of farmers benefitted
|MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
|Andhra Pradesh
|3938505
|597138
|7719.47
|Telangana
|7022000
|1062428
|13763.12
|Assam
|123297
|16685
|241.66
|Bihar
|4490319
|642225
|8801.03
|Chandigarh
|27286
|1956
|53.48
|Chhattisgarh
|9201000
|2105972
|18033.96
|Gujarat
|121865
|25081
|238.86
|Haryana
|5530596
|310083
|10839.97
|Himachal Pradesh
|27628
|5851
|54.15
|Jharkhand
|586401
|112021
|1149.35
|Jammu & Kashmir
|40520
|8724
|79.42
|Karnataka
|200890
|67400
|393.74
|Kerala
|323454
|126501
|633.97
|Madhya Pradesh
|4582610
|661756
|8981.92
|Maharashtra
|1335973
|474855
|2618.51
|Odisha
|5716134
|1290846
|11203.62
|Puducherry
|271
|67
|0.53
|Punjab
|18728335
|933263
|36707.54
|NEF (Tripura)
|31250
|14575
|61.25
|Tamil Nadu
|2814138
|409088
|5515.71
|Uttar Pradesh
|6553029
|947326
|12843.94
|Uttrakhand
|1156066
|56034
|2265.89
|West Bengal
|1603387
|643401
|3142.64
|Rajasthan
|7357
|563
|14.42
|Total
|74162312
|10513839
|145358.13