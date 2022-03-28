741.62 LMT of Paddy procured in KMS 2021-22 (up to 27.03.2022)

New Delhi: he paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.

A quantity of 741.62 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto 27.03.2022 in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, NEF (Tripura), Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Till now about 105.14 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 1,45,358.13 crore.

State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22

(upto 27.03.2022)/As on 28.03.2022

State/UT Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs) No of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) Andhra Pradesh 3938505 597138 7719.47 Telangana 7022000 1062428 13763.12 Assam 123297 16685 241.66 Bihar 4490319 642225 8801.03 Chandigarh 27286 1956 53.48 Chhattisgarh 9201000 2105972 18033.96 Gujarat 121865 25081 238.86 Haryana 5530596 310083 10839.97 Himachal Pradesh 27628 5851 54.15 Jharkhand 586401 112021 1149.35 Jammu & Kashmir 40520 8724 79.42 Karnataka 200890 67400 393.74 Kerala 323454 126501 633.97 Madhya Pradesh 4582610 661756 8981.92 Maharashtra 1335973 474855 2618.51 Odisha 5716134 1290846 11203.62 Puducherry 271 67 0.53 Punjab 18728335 933263 36707.54 NEF (Tripura) 31250 14575 61.25 Tamil Nadu 2814138 409088 5515.71 Uttar Pradesh 6553029 947326 12843.94 Uttrakhand 1156066 56034 2265.89 West Bengal 1603387 643401 3142.64 Rajasthan 7357 563 14.42 Total 74162312 10513839 145358.13