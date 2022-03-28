Season’s first consignment of Alphonso and Kesar mango exported to Japan

Mumbai: In a major boost to export, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated Season’s first consignment of fresh Mangoes export from Mumbai to Japan on last Saturday (March 26, 2022). Alphonso and Kesar varieties of Mangoes was exported by M/s.Berrydale Foods (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., a registered exporter of APEDA to M/s. Lawson Retail Chain, Japan. These mangoes were treated and packed at APEDA-approved Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board ( MSAMB)’s facility.

A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with Embassy of India, Japan & Invest India today (March 28, 2022), wherein Mango exhibition & tasting will be done at various outlets of Lawson super markets.

APEDA has taken number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organizing Virtual Trade Fairs, Farmer Connect Portal, e-office, Hortinet Traceability system, Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, product specific campaigns etc. APEDA has been closely working with state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

APEDA, a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

APEDA provides assistance to the exporters under various components of its schemes such as Infrastructure Development, Quality Development and Market Development. In addition, APEDA also conducts international Buyer Seller Meets(BSM), Virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural & processed food products.

Apart from this the Department of Commerce(DOC) also support exports through various schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme(TIES), Market Access Initiative(MAI) etc.