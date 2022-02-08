7 Bravehearts of Railway Protection Force (Indian Railway) to be conferred with Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2021

New Delhi : RPF has been saving lives in mission mode under “Mission Jeewan Raksha”. RPF personnel have saved 1650 lives from the wheels of the running trains at railway stations in last four years under this mission. During the year 2021, RPF personnel saved 601 lives by pulling persons out of the harm’s way in the nick of time while they were about to come under the wheels of the running train. The acts of RPF personnel have been recognized by Hon’ble President of India by award of Jeewan Raksha Padaks every year since 2018. In the past, such medals were awarded to 01, 03 and 05 RPF personnel in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.

The President of India has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2021 to Seven (07) Bravehearts of Indian Railways’ Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. The following RPF personnel were conferred with Jeewan Raksha Padaks in various category:

Sarvottam Jeewan Raksha Padak (SJRP): The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak is awarded to members of the armed forces, police, or fire services in addition to civilians in recognition to their conspicuous acts of valor beyond the course of their duty running grave risks to their own lives leading to saving precious lives. The award carries a medal, a certificate and a cash reward of Rs. 2 (two) lakhs. The SJRP has been awarded to the following RPF personnel in 2021:

1. Gyan Chand (posthumous) NCR:

Late Shri Gyan Chand, Head Constable RPF, North Central Railway, while on duty as Rojnamcha writer on 2nd May 2021 at about 11.41 PM on Bharwari station, saw a lady standing on the track in the face of approaching Prayagraj –Jaipur express with intention to commit suicide. Sh Gyan Chand alerted the lady, but she did not move away from track. On seeing this, Sh Gyan Chand sprinted towards the lady and pushed her to safety in the nick of time. However, he could not get out of the harm’s way and was hit by the running train and laid down his life on the altar of duty.

2. Anil Kumar CR:

Shri Anil Kumar, Constable, Railway Protection Force of Mumbai Division/Central Railway, while deputed for prevention and detection of passenger belonging theft at Thane Station on 03/12/2019 at about 22.29 hrs, noticed one person struggling to get onto the platform no. 7 from the track while train No. 18029 was approaching and had come perilously close. Shri Anil Kumar, who was on Platform no. 6, seeing imminent danger to life of the person, jumped to the track, acted swiftly, lifted the person within fraction of second and saved him by putting him out of the harm’s way without caring for his own life. Due to timely and courageous action, he was able to save valuable life of a person.

Uttam Jeewan Raksha Padak (UJRP): is awarded to members of the armed forces, police, or fire services in addition to civilians in recognition to their conspicuous acts of valor beyond the course of their duty risking their own lives leading to saving precious lives. The award carries a medal, a certificate and a cash reward of Rs. 1.5 (one and a half) lakh. The UJRP has been awarded to the following RPF personnel in 2021:

Dinker Tiwari, ER:

On 08.03.2021 a massive fire broke out in the 13th floor of New Koilaghat Buiding situated at 14 Strand Road, Kolkata in which several people were trapped due to heat and smoke. Seeing this Constable Dinker Tiwari while displaying tremendous courage not only helped in extinguishing the fire but also rescued three persons trapped in the building, thereby displaying exemplary valour at the cost of his own life and safety. In recognition of this act, he has been awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India.

Tridip Paul, ER

On 08.03.2021 a massive fire broke out in the 13th floor of New Koilaghat Buiding situated at 14 Strand Road, Kolkata in which several people were trapped due to heat and smoke. Seeing this Constable Tridip Paul while displaying tremendous courage not only helped in extinguishing the fire but also rescued three persons trapped in the building, thereby displaying exemplary valour at the cost of his own life and safety. In recognition of this act, he has been awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India.

Rajbir Singh, NR

On 23.07.2021 at 22:42 hrs, a passenger of train No. 04379 slipped and his leg got stuck between train & platform while he was trying to board a moving train. On duty RPF Constable Shri Rajbir Singh ran towards this passenger immediately and pulled him safely away from the moving train and in the process he also sustained injuries. By keeping himself calm while handling this critical situation, Constable Rajbir Singh was able to save a precious life at the cost of danger to his own life.

In recognition of this act, he has been awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India.

Sanjeet Kumar Ram, SER

On 20.07.2021, at Bishnupur Railway Station one person jumped on the track with the motive to commit suicide in front of the approaching train, and when the train was 100 mtrs away HC/Sanjeet Kumar Ram noticed the person. He immediately rushed toward the spot and pulled him away from Railway track without caring for his own life thereby saving the life of person who was going to commit suicide.

In recognition of this act, he has been awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India.

Jeewan Raksha Padak (JRP): is awarded to members of the armed forces, police, or fire services in addition to civilians in recognition to their conspicuous acts of valor beyond the course of their duty leading to saving precious lives. The award carries a medal, a certificate and a cash reward of Rs. 1 (one) lakh. The JRP has been awarded to the following RPF personnel in 2021

Bongu Narasimha Rao, SER.

On 12.02.2021, at Bankura Railway Station one person jumped on the track with the motive to commit suicide in front of the approaching train no- 08027 (ASN-KGP Pgr.). CT/Bongu Narasimha Rao noticed the person and he immediately rushed toward the spot and pulled him away from Railway track without caring for his own life thereby saving the life of person who was going to commit suicide.

In recognition of this act, he has been awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India.

It is a moment of utmost pride and honour for Indian Railways that under the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak series, Shri Gyan Chand (Posthumous) and Shri Anil Kumar are conferred with recognition for their distinguished services.

Under the series of Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, four (04) personnel, Shri Dinker Tiwari, Shri Tridip Paul, Shri Rajbir Singh and Shri Sanjeet Kumar Ram have been awarded.

For the Jeevan Raksha Padak series, Shri Bongu Narasimha Rao’s name was selected for conferment.

Each braveheart displayed courage and valour in the discharge of their duties. These men have added to RPF’s glorious tradition of devotion and selfless service rendered to our nation and its citizens.

This nationwide appreciation would add glory to their families and respective Units and showcase the Force as front runners in dedication and humanitarian service.

The recognition of this service rendered to the nation will remind the Force members to emulate such acts and bring more accolades in the times to come.

Indian Railways congratulates all RPF medal winners and their families.