64th BRO Day celebrations conduct Multi-modal Expedition “ EKTA EVAM SHRADHANJALI ABHIYAAN”

To commemorate the sacrifices and contribution of its Karmyogis in nation building, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is organising “Ekta Evam Shradhanjali Abhiyan”, a multi modal expedition as a part of 64th BRO Day Celebrations. Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General Border Roads flagged off the Motor cycle and car rally teams from Seema Sadak Bhawan, New Delhi on 01 May 2023.



Expedition team comprises of Motor Cycles and Motor cars which started from North East and Northern part of the country. The motorcycle leg of the expedition commenced on 14 Apr 2023, from Kibithu, Arunachal Pradesh. Expedition members from 18 Projects have collected Soil, Water and Saplings from 108 remote border locations and the same will be planted at BRO Alma Mater, BRO School and Centre, Pune.



Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt will flag in the Expedition teams at Pune on the 64th raising day of BRO on 07 May 2023.



