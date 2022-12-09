The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjarin a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed as per e-vahan4 portal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the details of total number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, category-wise, including Odishaare given at ANNEXURE.

The details of demand incentives given under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme phase-II, category-wise are as under:

Sl. No. Category Amount 1. e-2 Wheelers Rs. 2464.27 Cr. approx. 2. e-3 Wheelers Rs. 351.21 Cr. approx. 3. e-4 Wheelers Rs. 114.65 Cr. approx. 4. e-buses Rs. 687.93 Cr. approx.

64 electric vehicle manufactures registered for availing demand incentives under FAME-India Scheme Phase-II as on October, 2022.

ANNEXURE