National

64 electric vehicle manufactures registered for availing demand incentives under FAME-India Scheme Phase-II as on October, 2022

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjarin a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed as per e-vahan4 portal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the details of total number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, category-wise, including Odishaare given at ANNEXURE.

The details of demand incentives given under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme phase-II, category-wise are as under:

Sl. No. Category Amount
1. e-2 Wheelers Rs. 2464.27 Cr. approx.
2. e-3 Wheelers Rs. 351.21 Cr. approx.
3. e-4 Wheelers Rs. 114.65 Cr. approx.
4. e-buses Rs. 687.93 Cr. approx.

64 electric vehicle manufactures registered for availing demand incentives under FAME-India Scheme Phase-II as on October, 2022.

ANNEXURE

The details of the total number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, category-wise, including Odisha as on 30-11-2022 in Vahan4
Sr. No. State Name  2WN       2WT       2WIC      3WN       3WT       LMV       LPV       LGV       4WIC      MMV       MPV       MGV       HPV       HGV       OTH      Grand Total
1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 2 5     30 86 6           40     169
2 Andhra Pradesh 27,629   2 374 108 1,050 3 166             1,117 30,449
3 Arunachal Pradesh 14         6 1                 21
4 Assam 2,287       79,661 233 5 15         15     82,216
5 Bihar 13,472     2 96,560 231 8 21 1     1 27 2   110,325
6 Chandigarh 1,004       2,683 391 2       7   73   1 4,161
7 Chhattisgarh 20,112     130 9,865 396 44 1,070     1     7 367 31,992
8 Delhi 43,627   2   130,429 5,796 3,415 50 4   2   416     183,741
9 Goa 5,555 1   4 55 861 4 25         51 1 2 6,559
10 Gujarat 67,990   3 32 2,964 3,926 91 51 6 2 60 6 364 7 153 75,655
11 Haryana 17,935 53     29,699 425 478 118     2   6 10   48,726
12 Himachal Pradesh 1,190     1 183 69 56 2     2 1 74 5   1,583
13 Jammu and Kashmir 3,294       2,148 55 9 4     2   40 2   5,554
14 Jharkhand 8,744       14,407 212 99 11         1 12   23,486
15 Karnataka 121,733 9,395 7 30 7,105 9,265 2,160 103 1     4 370 5 1 150,179
16 Kerala 38,019 35 32 78 4,008 5,746 47 37 2   1   50     48,055
17 Ladakh 26         10             8     44
18 Madhya Pradesh 11,623         169                   11,792
19 Maharashtra 149,977 5 4 37 11,334 15,583 954 49 1 4 242   890 2 5 179,087
20 Manipur 143       610 4 1         1       759
21 Meghalaya 35     7 7 20   2       1       72
22 Mizoram 34       1 3 4             2   44
23 Nagaland 50         6 1             3   60
24 Odisha 32,223 7 1 2 3,638 468 44 35       1 10 7 1 36,437
25 Puducherry 2,569     4 49 97 36 9         1     2,765
26 Punjab 12,784     1 8,101 148 18 34     1 2 1 10 3 21,103
27 Rajasthan 69,685 70 4   48,898 2,026 58 19         2 6 1 120,769
28 Sikkim 1         10 9             1   21
29 Tamil Nadu 96,601   2 41 6,885 4,101 203 1,406       4 9 15 5 109,272
30 Tripura 196       10,708 11 1 8               10,924
31 UT of DNH and DD 126       56 31 1 2         24 2 4 246
32 Uttar Pradesh 38,043 20 1 1 375,595 518 34 81     51   633   1 414,978
33 Uttarakhand 7,537 7     30,122 469 36 1     1   34     38,207
34 West Bengal 9,515       42,372 1,305 188 20 1   49 1 58 7   53,516
Grand Total 803,775 9,598 58 744 918,281 53,727 8,016 3,339 16 6 421 22 3,197 106
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.