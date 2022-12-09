The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjarin a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed as per e-vahan4 portal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the details of total number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, category-wise, including Odishaare given at ANNEXURE.
The details of demand incentives given under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme phase-II, category-wise are as under:
|Sl. No.
|Category
|Amount
|1.
|e-2 Wheelers
|Rs. 2464.27 Cr. approx.
|2.
|e-3 Wheelers
|Rs. 351.21 Cr. approx.
|3.
|e-4 Wheelers
|Rs. 114.65 Cr. approx.
|4.
|e-buses
|Rs. 687.93 Cr. approx.
64 electric vehicle manufactures registered for availing demand incentives under FAME-India Scheme Phase-II as on October, 2022.
ANNEXURE
|The details of the total number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, category-wise, including Odisha as on 30-11-2022 in Vahan4
|Sr. No.
|State Name
|2WN
|2WT
|2WIC
|3WN
|3WT
|LMV
|LPV
|LGV
|4WIC
|MMV
|MPV
|MGV
|HPV
|HGV
|OTH
|Grand Total
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|2
|5
|30
|86
|6
|40
|169
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|27,629
|2
|374
|108
|1,050
|3
|166
|1,117
|30,449
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|14
|6
|1
|21
|4
|Assam
|2,287
|79,661
|233
|5
|15
|15
|82,216
|5
|Bihar
|13,472
|2
|96,560
|231
|8
|21
|1
|1
|27
|2
|110,325
|6
|Chandigarh
|1,004
|2,683
|391
|2
|7
|73
|1
|4,161
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|20,112
|130
|9,865
|396
|44
|1,070
|1
|7
|367
|31,992
|8
|Delhi
|43,627
|2
|130,429
|5,796
|3,415
|50
|4
|2
|416
|183,741
|9
|Goa
|5,555
|1
|4
|55
|861
|4
|25
|51
|1
|2
|6,559
|10
|Gujarat
|67,990
|3
|32
|2,964
|3,926
|91
|51
|6
|2
|60
|6
|364
|7
|153
|75,655
|11
|Haryana
|17,935
|53
|29,699
|425
|478
|118
|2
|6
|10
|48,726
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,190
|1
|183
|69
|56
|2
|2
|1
|74
|5
|1,583
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3,294
|2,148
|55
|9
|4
|2
|40
|2
|5,554
|14
|Jharkhand
|8,744
|14,407
|212
|99
|11
|1
|12
|23,486
|15
|Karnataka
|121,733
|9,395
|7
|30
|7,105
|9,265
|2,160
|103
|1
|4
|370
|5
|1
|150,179
|16
|Kerala
|38,019
|35
|32
|78
|4,008
|5,746
|47
|37
|2
|1
|50
|48,055
|17
|Ladakh
|26
|10
|8
|44
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|11,623
|169
|11,792
|19
|Maharashtra
|149,977
|5
|4
|37
|11,334
|15,583
|954
|49
|1
|4
|242
|890
|2
|5
|179,087
|20
|Manipur
|143
|610
|4
|1
|1
|759
|21
|Meghalaya
|35
|7
|7
|20
|2
|1
|72
|22
|Mizoram
|34
|1
|3
|4
|2
|44
|23
|Nagaland
|50
|6
|1
|3
|60
|24
|Odisha
|32,223
|7
|1
|2
|3,638
|468
|44
|35
|1
|10
|7
|1
|36,437
|25
|Puducherry
|2,569
|4
|49
|97
|36
|9
|1
|2,765
|26
|Punjab
|12,784
|1
|8,101
|148
|18
|34
|1
|2
|1
|10
|3
|21,103
|27
|Rajasthan
|69,685
|70
|4
|48,898
|2,026
|58
|19
|2
|6
|1
|120,769
|28
|Sikkim
|1
|10
|9
|1
|21
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|96,601
|2
|41
|6,885
|4,101
|203
|1,406
|4
|9
|15
|5
|109,272
|30
|Tripura
|196
|10,708
|11
|1
|8
|10,924
|31
|UT of DNH and DD
|126
|56
|31
|1
|2
|24
|2
|4
|246
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|38,043
|20
|1
|1
|375,595
|518
|34
|81
|51
|633
|1
|414,978
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7,537
|7
|30,122
|469
|36
|1
|1
|34
|38,207
|34
|West Bengal
|9,515
|42,372
|1,305
|188
|20
|1
|49
|1
|58
|7
|53,516
|Grand Total
|803,775
|9,598
|58
|744
|918,281
|53,727
|8,016
|3,339
|16
|6
|421
|22
|3,197
|106