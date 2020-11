Ayodhya: Ayodhya again creates Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas. Earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu in Ayodhya as part of ‘Deepotsava’ celebrations.

The entire Ayodhya city has been illuminated for the Deepotsav, with all ghats, mutts, temples and even private houses lit up.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said next year 7.51 lakh lamps will be lit. CM said international airport at Ayodhya will be connected with Korea, Nepal and Thailand.

