5th Meeting of Central Advisory Board (CAB), on Disability being held today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

New Delhi :Fifth Meeting of the Central Advisory Board on Disability being held today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi under the chairmanship of Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment. MoS of the Ministry Km. Pratima Bhoumik along with Ministers from 12 States/ UTs have participated in the meeting. Sr. officers from States/UTs, Central Ministries/Departments and other organizations as well as nominated members representing PwDs and their associations have also attended the meeting.

The Central Advisory Board deliberated on various important issues in the disability sector such as status of implementation of the RPwD Act, 2016, Accessible India Campaign, Unique Disability Identity Card Project, matters relating to implementation of DDRS, DDRC and National Action Plan for Skill Development of Persons with Disabilities, Disability Pension, etc.

The Central Advisory Board urged all the States/UTs to expeditiously notify the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, constitute State Advisory Boards, District level Committees, Designate District level Courts, appoint independent Commissioners for PwDs, if not yet done so. The States/UTs were advised to upscale the pace of implementation of UDID project so as to achieve saturation by August, 2022. They were also advised by the Central Advisory Board to enhance the quantum of disability pension so as to enable Divyangjan to live a dignified life.