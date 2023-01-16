5G to be made functional in all over Himachal by 2024: Abhishek Jain

New Delhi : The mandated approach of the IT department to make 5G services functional in rural and urban areas of Himachal Pradesh by the end of year 2024 would ensure better internet facility and reduce the digital divide among the masses.

This was stated by Secretary, IT Dr. Abhishek Jain while presiding over the state level meeting here today on modalities for use of government infrastructure/street furniture in establishing telecom structure for making 5G services functional in state by 2024.

He said that in the present scenario, data is new oil to make all the segments work with efficiency and momentum which is not possible without the development of telecommunication sector and 5G services. In Himachal also, the government is working continuously to develop the telecom sector and making all possible efforts to install 5G service as soon as possible.

Dr. Abhishek Jain said that both government officials and service providers must work with coordination and a defined approach to make this happen within a stipulated time period. It has been experienced that all the service holders keep on digging land for installing fibers and poles which causes inconvenience to the people and also pollutes the environment. Keeping this in view, he stressed upon figuring out the mechanism that would have least harm to the flora and fauna and least inconvenience to the public while installing the 5G service. He suggested that all the service providers must coordinate and execute the installation work at one go so that there is no need to dig out the land time and again.

Abhishek Jain said that the telecom sector should be robust and to make it more reliable there is need to ensure quality work. He also urged not to consider only the commercial aspect but work with social responsibility as well keeping in view the needs and requirements of people. The service providers must also consider transparency and rights of every stakeholder by causing least harm to government as well as private property. He said that various service providers also must ensure the strong network coverage in far-flung and snow-bound areas.

The IT Department also gave a presentation defining policies for installation of 5G service in the state.

Special Secretary IT Torul S. Raveesh, Officials of PWD, UD, Revenue, Electricity Departments and Various Service providers were present in the meeting.