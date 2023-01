New Delhi :Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arrived here at Nurpur today afternoon. He was accorded warm welcome at Baduhi helipad by public representatives, party workers and residents of nearby constituencies.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, MLAs Bhawani Singh Pathania, Sanjay Rattan, Yadvinder Goma, Kewal Singh Pathania, Ashish Butail, RS Bali, former CPS Neeraj Bharti, former MLA Ajay Mahajan, DC Dr. Nipun Jindal, SP Ashok Rattan were also present among others.